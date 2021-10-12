Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Netherlands U21Netherlands U215Wales U21Wales U210

Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying: Netherlands U21 5-0 Wales U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales' Rhys Hughes
Wales had not faced the Netherlands at Under-21 level since a 1-0 victory in Breda in 1996

Wales suffered a second successive defeat in the Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifiers with a heavy loss against an impressive Netherlands side.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp put the hosts ahead after seven minutes with captain Sven Botman doubling their lead.

Luke Jephcott was denied by Kjell Scherpen but the Dutch extended their lead early in the second half.

Fin Stevens's own goal, Daishawn Redan and Ekkelenkamp's second sealed the win.

Paul Bodin's side, who had lost 1-0 in Moldova last Friday, remain fifth in Group E with qualification for the finals in Romania and Georgia now looking unlikely.

Wales face Gibraltar away on 11 November before they host group leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade four days later.

Line-ups

Netherlands U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Scherpen
  • 2FrimpongSubstituted forHoeverat 74'minutes
  • 3RenschSubstituted forGeertruidaat 74'minutes
  • 4BotmanSubstituted forvan den Bergat 60'minutes
  • 5Bakker
  • 10EkkelenkampSubstituted forMusabaat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 7Reis
  • 6TimberSubstituted forTaylorat 56'minutes
  • 8van Kaam
  • 11Zirkzee
  • 9Redan

Substitutes

  • 12Hoever
  • 13Musaba
  • 14van den Berg
  • 15Maatsen
  • 16Gorter
  • 17Taylor
  • 18Geertruida
  • 19Boadu
  • 20Bogarde

Wales U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ratcliffe
  • 2Stevens
  • 17Sass-Davies
  • 4CooperBooked at 82mins
  • 19Jones
  • 7PearsonSubstituted forBeckat 71'minutes
  • 16Taylor
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forHammondat 84'minutes
  • 11Adams
  • 10HughesSubstituted forSpenceat 59'minutes
  • 13JephcottSubstituted forValeat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shepperd
  • 3Beck
  • 5Boyes
  • 9Vale
  • 14Davies
  • 15Spence
  • 20Hammond
  • 21Webb
Referee:
Philip Farrugia

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands U21Away TeamWales U21
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Daishawn Redan went off injured after Netherlands U21 had used all subs.

  2. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands U21 5, Wales U21 0.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 5, Wales U21 0.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Vale (Wales U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daishawn Redan.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Vale (Wales U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Oliver Hammond replaces Daniel Williams.

  8. Booking

    Anthony Musaba (Netherlands U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Musaba (Netherlands U21).

  10. Post update

    Edward Jones (Wales U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Brandon Cooper (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Mitchel Bakker (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Cooper (Wales U21).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ludovit Reis (Netherlands U21).

  15. Post update

    Jack Vale (Wales U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniël van Kaam (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Edward Jones.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Musaba (Netherlands U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniël van Kaam with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Billy Sass-Davies.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ki-Jana Hoever.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 12th October 2021

  • Montenegro U21Montenegro U212R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U211
  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U215Wales U21Wales U210
  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U210Turkey U21Turkey U211
  • Armenia U21Armenia U211North Macedonia U21North Macedonia U212
  • Poland U21Poland U213San Marino U21San Marino U210
  • Slovakia U21Slovakia U214Malta U21Malta U210
  • Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U210Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U212
  • Iceland U21Iceland U210Portugal U21Portugal U211
  • Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U210Switzerland U21Switzerland U211
  • Ukraine U21Ukraine U211Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U210
  • Hungary U21Hungary U211Germany U21Germany U215
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U210Russia U21Russia U213

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U214400123912
2Norway U21430113499
3Austria U21530214689
4Finland U2142117437
5Azerbaijan U214013214-121
6Estonia U215005017-170

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2144001741312
2Israel U2143018629
3Poland U2142118447
4Hungary U21411289-14
5Latvia U21410347-33
6San Marino U214004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U214400123912
2Russia U21430111479
3Slovakia U2142029546
4Malta U214103513-83
5Lithuania U21410339-63
6Northern Ireland U21410328-63

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U213300130139
2Greece U2142208178
3Cyprus U213210120127
4Iceland U2131113304
5Belarus U2141037523
6Liechtenstein U215005034-340

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U214310112910
2Netherlands U21321010287
3Moldova U21521225-37
4Bulgaria U2142027526
5Wales U21411246-24
6Gibraltar U214004014-140

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2153201441011
2Italy U21431072510
3Montenegro U216213811-37
4R. of Ireland U2142116337
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21512267-15
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U21440090912
2Albania U2143017439
3England U2132105237
4Slovenia U21411235-24
5Kosovo U21410326-43
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2143101211110
2Ukraine U21430146-29
3North Macedonia U21412135-25
4Faroe Islands U21512245-15
5Serbia U21411245-14
6Armenia U215104510-53

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U21440091812
2Denmark U2132012116
3Turkey U21311124-24
4Scotland U21201112-11
5Kazakhstan U21400417-60
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories