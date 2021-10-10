Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea's squad and coaching team joined arms before kick-off on Sunday

Women's Super League teams showed solidarity with players in the United States who have made sexual misconduct allegations against a coach before their matches on Sunday.

Chelsea's squad and staff linked arms before they faced Leicester City.

Players from Reading and Aston Villa joined each other in the centre circle before kick-off.

NWSL team North Carolina Courage sacked English head coach Paul Riley following the allegations, which he denies.

On Wednesday, NWSL players halted matches in their own displays of unity.

A previous round of games in the league was suspended, while league commissioner Lisa Baird resigned.

Earlier this week Portland Thorns, who Riley previously managed, announced general manager Gavin Wilkinson had been placed on administrative leave.

The Thorns previously apologised for their lack of transparency after receiving a complaint about Riley in 2015.

The NWSL, US Soccer and world football governing body Fifa are to conduct separate investigations into the allegations.

Displays of unity are expected across the Women's Super League on Sunday, after players from Liverpool and Sheffield United linked arms before their Women's Championship match on Saturday.

While Chelsea's squad and coaching team joined arms before kick-off on Sunday, Leicester opted to applaud the gesture.