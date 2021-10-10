UEFA Nations League - Third Place Play-off
ItalyItaly2BelgiumBelgium1

Nations League - Italy beat Belgium to claim third

Last updated on .From the section Football

Nicola Barella
Inter Milan's Barella struck an excellent volley to hand Italy the lead

Italy withstood a late Belgium fightback to return to winning ways and claim third in the Nations League.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with a crisp volley a minute after the interval in Turin before Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot.

Belgium hit the woodwork three times before pulling one back through Charles de Ketelaere late on.

They pressed for an equaliser but Italy, whose 37-game unbeaten run was ended by Spain on Wednesday, held on.

After a dull first half of the bronze-medal match, Barella sparked the game into life with a stunning first-time strike into the bottom corner from a corner.

Roberto Mancini's side doubled their lead from the spot when Thibaut Courtois' glove could only divert Berardi's effort into the top corner after Timothy Castagne had brought down the lively Federico Chiesa.

Belgium continued to dominate possession and Courtois released substitute Kevin de Bruyne to find De Ketelaere, who nutmegged an otherwise inspired Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.

The Italy goalkeeper had earlier denied former Tottenham defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen with smart saves.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2Di LorenzoBooked at 30mins
  • 15Acerbi
  • 23Bastoni
  • 13EmersonBooked at 82mins
  • 18BarellaSubstituted forCristanteat 70'minutes
  • 5Locatelli
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forJorginhoat 71'minutes
  • 11BerardiSubstituted forInsigneat 90+1'minutes
  • 9RaspadoriSubstituted forKeanat 65'minutes
  • 14ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Chiellini
  • 6Verratti
  • 8Jorginho
  • 10Insigne
  • 12Dimarco
  • 16Cristante
  • 17Kean
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 22Meret

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2AlderweireldBooked at 63mins
  • 3Denayer
  • 5VertonghenBooked at 14mins
  • 21Castagne
  • 6WitselBooked at 56mins
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 59'minutes
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forTrossardat 87'minutes
  • 22SaelemaekersSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 59'minutes
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 17Vanaken

Substitutes

  • 4Boyata
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Lukebakio
  • 16Theate
  • 18De Ketelaere
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 20Trossard
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic
Attendance:
16,724

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 2, Belgium 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 2, Belgium 1.

  3. Post update

    Jason Denayer (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Italy).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium).

  6. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Federico Chiesa.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne replaces Domenico Berardi because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium. Leandro Trossard replaces Yannick Carrasco.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Italy 2, Belgium 1. Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  16. Booking

    Emerson (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (Italy).

  19. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Hans Vanaken (Belgium).

Top Stories