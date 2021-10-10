Raphael Varane: Man Utd defender injured for France in Nations League final
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane came off injured in France's Nations League final against Spain.
The 28-year-old went down holding his leg and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano in the 43rd minute.
Varane has started six of United's games this season and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already missing defender Harry Maguire with a calf problem.
United are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.
