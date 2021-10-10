World Cup Qualifying - South America
ArgentinaArgentina3UruguayUruguay0

Argentina v Uruguay: Lionel Messi makes South American history with 80th international goal

Lionel Messi (left) is presented with a recognition of his 80 goals by the president of the Argentina football association (right)
Lionel Messi made his international debut in 2005, scoring his first international goal the year after

Lionel Messi became the first South American to score 80 international goals as his Argentina side beat Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

Captain Messi opened the scoring for his side with a floated cross that somehow evaded the goalkeeper.

Rodrigo de Paul doubled Argentina's lead before half-time, with Lautaro Martinez adding a third after the break.

"We played a great game. Everything worked out perfectly," said Messi.

"Uruguay wait for you and they generate danger. Once we got the first goal we started to find space and the goals appeared."

Argentina are now 24 games unbeaten and their latest win keeps up the pressure on Brazil in South America's World Cup qualifying group.

The victory narrows the gap between Brazil and second-placed Argentina at the top of the 10-team group to six points, after Brazil drew 0-0 with Colombia earlier on Sunday.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 11th October 2021

  • ChileChile2ParaguayParaguay0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil109102231928
2Argentina106401861222
3Ecuador115152013716
4Uruguay114431313016
5Colombia113621616015
6Paraguay11263913-412
7Peru113261018-811
8Chile112451114-310
9Bolivia112361325-129
10Venezuela11218819-117
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

