Paul Wotton's side have won three of their past four matches

Truro City boss Paul Wotton said an "angry" half-time team talk spurred his side to a 2-1 win over Harrow Borough.

City trailed 1-0 at the break from Frank Keita's 22nd-minute effort.

Tyler Harvey headed the White Tigers level soon after the restart before he volleyed in with 14 minutes to go after Andrew Neal's shot was saved.

"We were as bad as we've ever been under my management in the first half and as good as we've been in the second half," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The win saw Truro record back-to-back victories at home for the first time this season in the Southern League Premier South as they moved up to ninth place after 10 matches.

"We were poor first half, we just didn't turn up, we didn't head the ball, we didn't tackle, we didn't run, we didn't fight, we didn't show any energy, and if you don't do that in a game of football you won't win it," Wotton added.

"Whether you're playing for Real Madrid or Truro City, you aren't going to win if you don't work harder than your opponent and show more desire and aim to be physically stronger than them and don't quit.

"It was an angry, angry changing room at half-time and it wasn't pleasant to be in.

"I didn't like doing it at all, but they reacted right, we got the reaction I wanted."