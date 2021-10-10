Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County have appealed against the 12-point deduction they received for going into administration.

The automatic punishment was triggered when the Rams officially entered administration on 22 September.

The club is arguing the situation was caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the points deduction should not apply.

Derby are bottom of the Championship, on two points, seven adrift of fourth-bottom Hull.

The English Football League said the Rams' points total will continue to reflect their deduction "at this current time".

Without the deduction, Wayne Rooney's side would be 14th in the table.

"The administrators at Derby County have lodged an appeal against the 12-point deduction imposed on the club's 2021-22 season total on 22 September 2021," an EFL statement said.

"As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination."

