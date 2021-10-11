Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Kelleher was a half-time substitute against Hungary in June but Tuesday's game will be his first Republic start

International friendly: Republic of Ireland v Qatar Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary & match report on the BBC Sport website

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will make his first start for the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's friendly against Qatar in Dublin.

Manager Stephen Kenny, buoyed by earning his first competitive win as manager against Azerbaijan on Saturday, confirmed Kelleher, 22, would start.

The Liverpool man will take over from youngster Gavin Bazunu who has impressed in recent games.

"He deserves it," said Kenny of Kelleher's inclusion.

"Caoimhin is a really natural goalkeeper. He's such a terrific talent. He played 10 times for me as under-21s manager, so I'm well aware of his qualities and he's done terrifically.

"He was just unfortunate last season when he was injured and that opened the door in March for Gavin Bazunu, who's been terrific."

'Will be a proud moment' - Kelleher

Kelleher made his debut as a half-time substitute in the friendly against Hungary in June but Tuesday's game will be his first home appearance for his country.

The Liverpool keeper said his inclusion against next year's World Cup hosts would be "a special and proud moment for me".

"I've a good few family coming up to watch the game," added the Cork man.

Kelleher described the competition between him, Bazunu and Bournemouth's Mark Travers for the Republic's goalkeeping jersey as "healthy".

"I like it. I like competition, it makes you better."

Stephen Kenny has ruled out "wholesale changes" from Saturday's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan when Callum Robinson, left, netted twice for the Republic

While Kelleher will start, Kenny said there "won't be wholesale changes" from Saturday's game in Baku which saw the Republic earn a first competitive win under Kenny at the 13th attempt.

"It's a great game for us, to obviously build on Saturday night," added the Republic boss.

"We want to do well tomorrow. We've got a home crowd, a 25,000 sell-out, which for a friendly is terrific."

Jason Knight is available again for the Irish after missing Saturday's game because of illness and could replace Josh Cullen, who is nursing a knee injury.

Daryl Horgan, who started in Azerbaijan but was then replaced by Jamie McGrath at half-time, is another fitness doubt because of an ankle strain.