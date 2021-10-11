Last updated on .From the section League Two

Sutton beat Carlisle 4-0 at Gander Green Lane

Sutton United and Carlisle United have each been fined £1,000 by the FA for failing to control their players.

Both clubs admitted the charge from their League Two fixture at Gander Green Lane on Saturday, 25 September.

The melee followed Carlisle forward Manasse Mampala being sent off in the 55th minute for a reckless challenge on Sutton full-back Joe Kizzi.

Carlisle accepted the standard penalty while Sutton contested it, but the independent hearing dismissed it.