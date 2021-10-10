Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Fin Stevens dropped into non-league football after being released by Arsenal in 2019

Brentford's Fin Stevens hopes the good times at his club will help him progress to Wales' senior squad.

Stevens, 18, is with the Wales Under-21s for Tuesday's Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier against the Netherlands in Nijmegen.

The right-back, who has made one cup appearance for his club this season, says the mood at Brentford is "quite unbelievable".

"We're doing really well in the league," Stevens said.

"I was lucky enough to be on the bench [in the Premier League] once, at Aston Villa.

"It was a great experience. Getting minutes for the B team and being in and around the first team at training is a really good experience."

Former Arsenal youngster Stevens joined Brentford B from non-league Worthing in 2020.

He made five first-team appearances under Thomas Frank last season as the Bees secured promotion to the Premier League, and featured as a substitute in the 7-0 Carabao Cup thrashing of Oldham last month.

The next target is to make a first top-flight appearance for Frank's team, who sit seventh in the table after a sparkling start to the season.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing," added Stevens. "The way we're playing is obviously working.

"Playing off Ivan [Toney] is the main thing, but I think we can give any one a run for their money in the league."

Stevens' immediate focus is Wales Under-21s, who are in need of a positive result against the Dutch having slipped to a disappointing defeat in Moldova on Friday night.

Paul Bodin's side are fifth in Group E having taken four points from their opening three qualifiers. The nine group winners and the best runners-up qualify automatically for Euro 2023, with the eight other second-placed teams going into play-offs.

"We've definitely got the quality - we've got to take our chances," Stevens said.

"We did everything we could have done apart from score [in Moldova]. It was a very frustrating game, but we've got to go again Tuesday."