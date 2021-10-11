Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Chris Maxwell's 11 appearances for Blackpool this season have all come in the Championship

Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a quadricep tear in their win against Blackburn earlier this month.

As well as 31-year-old Maxwell, Shayne Lavery (hamstring) and Richard Keogh (groin) also picked up injuries.

"Maxi has been an ever present for me at the club. He's the captain of the team and he'll be a big miss," boss Neil Critchley told the club website.

"It is an opportunity for Stuart Moore or Dan Grimshaw to stake their claim."