World Cup Qualifying - European
CyprusCyprus1MaltaMalta1

Cyprus v Malta

Line-ups

Cyprus

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Michael
  • 14Andreou
  • 16Sotiriou
  • 3Antoniadis
  • 7DemetriouBooked at 58mins
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 20Kastanos
  • 4Ioannou
  • 17LoizouSubstituted forKakoullisat 61'minutes
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 15Papoulis

Substitutes

  • 1Keravnos
  • 2Mamas
  • 5Psaltis
  • 6Gogic
  • 9Kakoullis
  • 12Demetriou
  • 13Panagiotou
  • 19Ilia
  • 21Tzionis
  • 23Pittas

Malta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bonello
  • 4BorgSubstituted forShawat 57'minutes
  • 13Pepe
  • 22Muscat
  • 19Attard
  • 23CaruanaSubstituted forPisaniat 45'minutes
  • 17Teuma
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 8Grech
  • 11Mbong
  • 9Montebello

Substitutes

  • 2Shaw
  • 5Micallef
  • 6Vella
  • 7Overend
  • 10Pisani
  • 12Grech
  • 14Muscat
  • 15Xuereb
  • 16Galea
  • 18Degabriele
  • 20Gambin
  • 21Dimech
Referee:
Dennis Higler

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Cyprus. Andronikos Kakoullis replaces Loizos Loizou.

  2. Booking

    Marios Demetriou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Ryan Camenzuli (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Kurt Shaw replaces Steve Borg because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Camenzuli (Malta).

  7. Post update

    Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Cyprus 1, Malta 1. Zach Muscat (Malta) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Pisani with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Malta. Conceded by Konstantinos Sotiriou.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jake Grech (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teddy Teuma.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

  13. Post update

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Triston Caruana.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cyprus 1, Malta 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cyprus 1, Malta 0.

  17. Post update

    Teddy Teuma (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Malta. Paul Mbong tries a through ball, but Jake Grech is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marios Demetriou (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Top Stories