Cyprus v Malta

Substitution, Cyprus. Andronikos Kakoullis replaces Loizos Loizou.
Line-ups
Cyprus
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Michael
- 14Andreou
- 16Sotiriou
- 3Antoniadis
- 7DemetriouBooked at 58mins
- 8Kyriakou
- 20Kastanos
- 4Ioannou
- 17LoizouSubstituted forKakoullisat 61'minutes
- 10Sotiriou
- 15Papoulis
Substitutes
- 1Keravnos
- 2Mamas
- 5Psaltis
- 6Gogic
- 9Kakoullis
- 12Demetriou
- 13Panagiotou
- 19Ilia
- 21Tzionis
- 23Pittas
Malta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bonello
- 4BorgSubstituted forShawat 57'minutes
- 13Pepe
- 22Muscat
- 19Attard
- 23CaruanaSubstituted forPisaniat 45'minutes
- 17Teuma
- 3Camenzuli
- 8Grech
- 11Mbong
- 9Montebello
Substitutes
- 2Shaw
- 5Micallef
- 6Vella
- 7Overend
- 10Pisani
- 12Grech
- 14Muscat
- 15Xuereb
- 16Galea
- 18Degabriele
- 20Gambin
- 21Dimech
- Referee:
- Dennis Higler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Marios Demetriou (Cyprus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Camenzuli (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marios Demetriou (Cyprus).
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Kurt Shaw replaces Steve Borg because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Camenzuli (Malta).
Post update
Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cyprus 1, Malta 1. Zach Muscat (Malta) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Pisani with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Konstantinos Sotiriou.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Grech (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Teddy Teuma.
Post update
Attempt missed. Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Post update
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Triston Caruana.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cyprus 1, Malta 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cyprus 1, Malta 0.
Post update
Teddy Teuma (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Post update
Offside, Malta. Paul Mbong tries a through ball, but Jake Grech is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marios Demetriou (Cyprus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.