Norway v Montenegro

NorwayNorway19:45MontenegroMontenegro
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|7
|6
|14
|2
|Portugal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|7
|13
|3
|Luxembourg
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|4
|R. of Ireland
|6
|1
|2
|3
|8
|8
|0
|5
|5
|Azerbaijan
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|12
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|1
|11
|14
|2
|Switzerland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|11
|3
|Northern Ireland
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|4
|Bulgaria
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|5
|Lithuania
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|1
|1
|23
|6
|17
|16
|2
|Norway
|7
|4
|2
|1
|13
|6
|7
|14
|3
|Turkey
|7
|3
|3
|1
|17
|14
|3
|12
|4
|Montenegro
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|2
|11
|5
|Latvia
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|6
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|28
|-25
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|7
|6
|0
|1
|19
|3
|16
|18
|2
|North Macedonia
|7
|3
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|12
|3
|Armenia
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|10
|-2
|12
|4
|Romania
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|2
|10
|5
|Iceland
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|15
|-8
|5
|6
|Liechtenstein
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|19
|-17
|1