World Cup Qualifying - European
RomaniaRomania19:45ArmeniaArmenia
Venue: Stadionul Steaua

Romania v Armenia

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6420137614
2Portugal5410114713
3Luxembourg520359-46
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland532061511
3Northern Ireland512245-15
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131113-210
5Faroe Islands7115416-124
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta8125716-95
6Cyprus8125212-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102322119
2Albania7502116515
3Poland74212481614
4Hungary73131211110
5Andorra7106419-153
6San Marino7007129-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
