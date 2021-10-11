Conor Washington trained with the Northern Ireland squad at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Monday

World Cup 2022 - Group C qualifier Venue: Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia Date: Tuesday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and follow text updates online. Highlights on BBC Two NI at 23:05 BST

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington says the team needs to more clinical in attack as they prepare to face Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier.

Ian Baraclough's team, who sit third in Group C after a 2-0 defeat by Switzerland on Saturday, have scored in just one of their five qualifiers.

"The way we've had to play in previous years has dictated how many chances we got as strikers," said Washington.

"But we create a lot more chances now and we need to put teams to the sword."

He added: "It's up to us as a group of players to work on that and to create as many chances as possible. And be a a bit more ruthless when we get them."

The 29-year-old Charlton forward has scored five goals in 32 appearances since making his international debut in 2016.

Missed opportunity

Washington started as a lone striker against the Swiss and squandered an early opportunity when he fired straight at keeper Yann Sommer after going through on goal.

It was one of only two attempts on goal from Northern Ireland in Geneva and their fewest since a European Championship qualifier against Netherlands in October 2019.

The controversial first-half dismissal of Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis, who was given a second booking for taking too long over a throw-in, was a major turning point in a the costly defeat which ended hopes of qualifying for Qatar next year.

Conor Washington celebrates scoring against Slovenia in his second game for Northern Ireland

Though it is still mathematically possible for Northern Ireland to finish second and secure a play-off spot, they would need to make up a six-point deficit to the Swiss with three games remaining.

Realistically the mission now is to finish third and a better seeding to avoid the sort of qualifying draws which have hampered their ambitions in each of the last two campaigns.

It changes the focus for the trip to Sofia against a Bulgaria side in fourth and also on five points, but first Northern Ireland needed to clear their heads after the weekend setback.

"We went down to Lake Geneva and had a walk around for a couple of hours," said Washington.

"It was a tough defeat to take and those days you get when you have the opportunity to do those kind of things are really valuable. It was good to clear your head and it was a beautiful place as well.

"I've always really enjoyed playing for Northern Ireland and every chance I get I like to put on a performance to help keep the shirt. I need to keep doing what I'm doing and add a few goals to the tally."