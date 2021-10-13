Last updated on .From the section Football

Newcastle United's new era begins for real on Sunday when they entertain Tottenham in the Premier League under their new owners for the first time.

Following last Thursday's £305m takeover, speculation has been rife about manager Steve Bruce's future and the potential players the club are already looking at signing in the new year.

The Magpies are just the latest club to be involved in a high-profile purchase over the years and we want to know how much you can remember about previous investors.

Have a go at our quiz below and let us know how you get on via #bbcfootball.

