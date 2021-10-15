Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Joely Andrews fires Glentoran into a first-half lead against Crusaders Strikers on Friday night

Glentoran added to their Premiership and Co Antrim Cup triumphs by defeating Crusaders Strikers 2-0 in the Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park.

Chloe McCarron was unlucky not to put the Glens ahead when her shot was adjudged not to have crossed the line, but replays showed it was a goal.

The outstanding Joely Andrews rifled into the bottom corner to give Glentoran a deserved 22nd-minute lead.

Lauren Wade's deflected strike in the final minute ensured the victory.

Crues went into the game without manager Jonathan Tuffey -the goalkeeper of the men's team was unable to attend after their game against Carrick Rangers was postponed in line with the Premiership's Covid-19 case policy.

His team, which lost out on penalties to the Glens in the Co Antrim Cup final last Saturday, rarely threatened five days later with Amy McGivern pulling a shot wide in their closest effort on goal.

Glentoran dominated after a scrappy opening 10 minutes and McCarron hammered a 30-yard shot off the underside of bar and play was waved away after the ball bounced close to the line. Replays showed the ball had indeed crossed for a goal but referee Arlene Campbell and her officials did not have the benefit of a second look and play continued.

It was brief reprieve for Crusaders as player-of-the match Andrews weaved into space before delivering a clinical finish from 16-yards.

The Antrim teenager, who was recalled to the Northern Ireland squad this week, went close to scoring again but her goal-bound shot was blocked by Danielle McDowell.

Glentoran remained on top after the break although Crues substitute Emily Wilson managed a weak effort which was easily saved by Emma Higgins.

At the other end Maddy Harvey-Clifford leapt across to superbly keep out a blistering long-range strike from Caragh Hamilton.

Hamilton went close again from distance before the Glens doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

Nadene Caldwell burst through on the right and her low cross was met by Wade, with the ball deflecting off two Crues players before nestling in the net.