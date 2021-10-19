League Two
NewportNewport County19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Carlisle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1282222101226
2Harrogate126422314922
3Port Vale126331913621
4Tranmere1263394521
5Sutton United116231711620
6Swindon125521610620
7Leyton Orient124621911818
8Northampton125341211118
9Exeter123811812617
10Bradford124531613317
11Hartlepool125251112-117
12Crawley125251416-217
13Barrow124441615116
14Newport124441515016
15Salford124351412215
16Bristol Rovers124261419-514
17Rochdale123451416-213
18Walsall123451316-313
19Colchester11344811-313
20Stevenage123451118-713
21Oldham12327916-711
22Mansfield122461017-710
23Carlisle12246919-1010
24Scunthorpe12147725-187
