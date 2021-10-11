Last updated on .From the section Scotland

World Cup qualifying Group F: Faroe Islands v Scotland Venue: Torsvollur, Torshavn Date: Tuesday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates at BBC Sport website, Sportscene highlights at 22:35 on BBC One Scotland

For once, the public vote in our squad selector has chimed with Steve Clarke's likely choice against the Faroe Islands for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier.

You've caught on to the fact that 3-5-2 is the head coach's favoured formation.

With Grant Hanley back from suspension, the Norwich City centre-half is straight into your team, with Scott McTominay moving forward to midfield.

Callum McGregor drops out, while Kevin Nisbet starts up front in the absence of the injured Che Adams.

It means the Hibs striker is preferred to Ryan Christie despite Bournemouth's attacking midfielder having been the one to come off the bench to replace Southampton's Adams in Saturday's win over Israel.

You have also voted to have Rangers 19-year-old Nathan Patterson continue at right wing-back ahead of Motherwell stalwart Stephen O'Donnell.