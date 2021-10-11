Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo earned her only England cap against Spain in March 2020

Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and Manchester United forward Alessia Russo have been recalled to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Latvia.

Steph Houghton is still injured, with Leah Williamson - who captained England in the Manchester City defender's absence in September - again included.

Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck and Lucy Bronze are also injured.

Williamson's Arsenal team-mate Jordan Nobbs has been left out of the squad.

Nobbs missed out on convincing victories against North Macedonia and Luxembourg in September's qualifiers because of an ankle injury, but has since returned for her club.

Racing Louisville forward Ebony Salmon is left out this time despite being involved in September, while Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh is back to full fitness and included once again.

England are top of their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, having beaten North Macedonia 8-0 in Southampton before a 10-0 victory in Luxembourg.

The Lionesses will play their first competitive game at Wembley when they face Northern Ireland on 23 October, before playing in Latvia on Tuesday 26 October.

The continued absence of Roebuck means the battle to become England's next regular starting goalkeeper continues.

Mary Earps, of Manchester United, got the chance to stake a claim in the last round of qualifiers and promising 20-year-old Hampton - who has replaced Chelsea's Carly Telford in the squad - is hoping for a chance this time.

Manchester City forward Ellen White is included as she continues her bid to break Kelly Smith's women's record of 46 goals for England - a target of which she is currently three short.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "The incredible atmosphere our supporters generated at St Mary's Stadium for our match against North Macedonia gave our players and staff a tremendous lift, so the prospect of playing in front of thousands of fans at our national stadium later this month will be a special moment.

"We do still have one or two injuries to key players to contend with, but the depth in our squad is very strong."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).