Martha Thomas (centre) scored against Faroe Islands last time out but is missing through injury

Key wingers Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans return from injury for Scotland Women's double header against Hungary and Olympic silver medallists Sweden.

Manchester City's Weir and West Ham United's Evans picked up injuries ahead of World Cup qualifying wins over Hungary and Faroe Islands last month.

But Manchester United striker Martha Thomas misses out through injury.

Scotland host Hungary at Hampden on 22 October in their latest qualifier then Sweden visit in a friendly on the 26th.

That game will be played at St Mirren Park in Paisley.

New head coach Pedro Martinez will be looking to build on Scotland's opening two wins in Group B.

He will be expecting a win against a Hungary side they defeated 2-0 away from home before a major test against Swedish visitors currently ranked second in the world and who missed out on Olympic gold in the summer after a penalty shoot-out defeat by Canada.

Glasgow City defender Jenna Clark, who scored in the 7-1 win over the Faroes after being called up as a replacement, retains her place in the Spaniard's squad, as does Hibernian midfielder Rachael Boyle.

Two other Hibs players, defenders Leah Eddie and Amy Muir, are recalled along with Rangers striker Zoe Ness.

Manchester United's Kirsty Smith misses out along with fellow defender Brianna Westrup and one of her Rangers team-mates, midfielder Sam Kerr.