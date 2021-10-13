MOTDx: Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala explains why he chose Germany over England

For an 18-year-old Jamal Musiala has fitted a lot into his career, living in two countries - representing both - winning a title and now helping Germany to the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder was born in Germany, where his mother is from, but has a British father. He moved to England as a seven-year-old and played for Chelsea's youth team - before moving back home to join Bayern Munich.

He represented England from U15 to U21 level (and Germany U16s) before deciding to play for Germany's senior team - and representing them at Euro 2020. On Monday he scored his first international goal as they beat North Macedonia to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Musiala has already played 48 times for Bayern, scoring 11 goals, and won last season's Bundesliga title.

He spoke to MOTDx about his life so far.

On his early years in England...

Jamal Musiala (left) represented Chelsea at a wreath-laying event in Ypres in December 2014

When I was young, if I didn't score I would start crying at home.

My mother went to university at Southampton and we were there for four months. I trialled at Southampton for a while.

Chelsea watched me at one of the games we had at Southampton and they offered me a trial and I thought 'why wouldn't I go to Chelsea?'

My mum asked me if I would want to play football in England because it's a big step to move from Germany to England and I was really up for it. I didn't hesitate, I just wanted to play football.

I was kind of nervous. I didn't speak the language that good. I learned English in about six months.

On moving back to Germany...

Jamal Musiala has already lifted several trophies with Bayern (including the 2020 Uefa Super Cup pictured here)

Bayern Munich came forward with a good plan on how I was going to gradually go from age group to age group but made sure I would not be rushed. I just trusted what they said and went with it.

Now it just feels very comfortable. At the start I was very nervous and if you just look at the [star] players then, yeah, you see Robert Lewandowski regularly, it's not normal!

And then after a while, it just becomes normal and I can say they are kind of my friends now.

When I first came in it was Thiago [who caught the eye in training]. His passing technique was just amazing to watch but it's a lot of the players. Lewandowski, it's his finish and stuff, or Joshua Kimmich's technique as well. It's all top!

My mum still drives me to training and picks me up as well. It's fine. It's chilled but I'm working on my licence. I should be having it in the next couple of weeks.

On representing Germany instead of England...

Jamal Musiala scored his first international goal for Germany in the 4-0 win over North Macedonia on Monday which sealed their World Cup place

Sometimes I didn't like thinking about it because it's a hard decision and sometimes it's better to think about something else than to just make the decision. At the end of the day, I just thought what was best for me and where it would feel most comfortable and I just chose Germany and you can't look back.

Everything is going in the right direction. I feel like I made the right decision even though England got to the [Euro 2020] final. I feel no regrets.

I still have that love for England, my boys are there like Jude [Bellingham, his former England youth team-mate and current Borussia Dortmund midfielder]. I always wish Jude the best. And if England are doing well, I'm happy.

On his friendship with Bellingham...

We are still in contact. We have always been good friends. Every England camp we were always in the same room, we were really close. It's crazy to think about how far we've come and he's doing well, scoring in the Champions League, playing in the Euros as well.

It's nice, we change shirts after the games, it's all friendly but still we want to beat each other. It's crazy as we used to play at England together as friends and kind of now have a little rivalry.

Before the game [against each other] we say 'hi' and stuff and we just leave it at that so we both focus on the game and then after the game we talk again so it's all professional.