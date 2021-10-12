Last updated on .From the section Derby

Pride Park has been home to Derby County since the Rams left The Baseball Ground in 1997

Derby County's administrators say they have not been approached by or spoken to ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

It was suggested at the weekend that Ashley might be interested in the Rams, who are looking for new ownership.

However, Andrew Hosking, managing director at Quantuma and joint administrator of Derby County, says Ashley has not been in touch.

"We can confirm we have neither been approached by nor have we entered into dialogue with Mike Ashley," he said.

"As this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment on the names of the individuals and organisations that have met this criteria at this time.

Mike Ashley had been in charge of Newcastle United since 2007

"Of those who have returned a signed non-disclosure agreement (NDA), several have been able to provide the necessary proof of funds we have requested to be considered as a serious bidder."

Ashley ceased his 14-year relationship with Newcastle United when the Magpies' Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was completed five days ago.

Hosking also commented for the first time on Derby's appeal against their 12-point deduction by the English Football League for the Rams' decision to officially enter administration on 22 September.

"I can confirm that an appeal was lodged against the 12-point deduction imposed," he said.

"As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination.

"At this current time, the club's points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged."

Derby, managed by former Everton, Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney, currently sit bottom of the Championship - on two points after 11 games, seven adrift of safety.