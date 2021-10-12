Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Robinson celebrates with his Republic of Ireland team-mates during the 4-0 win friendly win over Qatar

Callum Robinson has said his Republic of Ireland team-mates "have been there for me" as he capped a "crazy week" with a hat-trick against Qatar.

The West Brom striker sparked debate in Ireland after revealing he has opted not to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

Robinson did not let that affect him, however, as he scored five goals in two games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

"It's been a crazy week for me, but I'm really happy to finish it off with a few goals," the 26-year-old told RTE.

"It's nice to win back home. It felt good tonight, all the fans came out and it was a great night."

Speaking before the Republic's World Cup qualifying dead-rubber against Azerbaijan in Baku, Robinson said remaining unvaccinated is "my choice at this moment in time" before adding that he could change his mind in the future.

While Robinson's revelations attracted criticism from some, Republic boss Stephen Kenny and defender John Egan, who captained the side in the win over Azerbaijan, defended the striker's stance.

"They [his team-mates] have been there for me all week, obviously with what went on in the press, that's what we're about - we stick together," added Robinson who, with his treble against the World Cup hosts in Dublin, became the first player to score a Republic hat-trick since Robbie Keane in 2014.

"I'd be the same if it were one of my team-mates, they were there for me all week. You could see by the way I was playing like nothing was in my head, I just wanted to get the two results and that's what we've done."

Kenny admitted Robinson's five-goal haul against Azerbaijan and Qatar exceeded his own expectations

Robinson has missed several international games during Kenny's tenure, including triple-headers in November and August after twice testing positive for coronavirus.

However, Kenny hailed the player's five-goal burst over the last week and said he will be an important player for the Irish in the near future.

"I felt for a while that Callum could be very important for us," said Kenny, also speaking to RTE.

"We've missed him, he's missed a lot of games, but I couldn't have predicted he'd get five in two games. It's an incredible return really.

"He's going to be an important player for us now, over the next couple of years. He is very important to us.

"We want him to flourish, enjoy his football and bring joy to the team."