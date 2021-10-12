Kazakhstan v Finland

Match ends, Kazakhstan 0, Finland 2.
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Shatskiy
- 20BystrovSubstituted forTapalovat 76'minutes
- 21Beysebekov
- 2MaliyBooked at 36mins
- 3Alip
- 11VorogovskiyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forTaykenovat 73'minutes
- 10ZhukovSubstituted forZhaksylykovat 58'minutes
- 5Kuat
- 14VassiljevSubstituted forTagybergenat 58'minutes
- 18OmirtayevSubstituted forShchetkinat 58'minutes
- 19ZainutdinovBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 4Erlanov
- 6Taykenov
- 7Astanov
- 8Tagybergen
- 9Shchetkin
- 13Kassym
- 15Seysen
- 16Orazov
- 17Zhaksylykov
- 22Tapalov
- 23Tursynbai
Finland
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Hrádecky
- 3GranlundSubstituted forRaitalaat 79'minutes
- 15Väisänen
- 18IvanovBooked at 36mins
- 21Hämäläinen
- 11Schüller
- 6Kamara
- 8LodSubstituted forTaylorat 90+1'minutes
- 16NissiläSubstituted forRiskiat 90+2'minutes
- 20PohjanpaloSubstituted forJensenat 34'minutes
- 10PukkiSubstituted forValakariat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Arajuuri
- 4Toivio
- 5Ojala
- 7Taylor
- 9Jensen
- 12Joronen
- 13Valakari
- 14Lam
- 17Niskanen
- 19Riski
- 22Raitala
- 23Eriksson
- Referee:
- Halis Özkahya
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Finland 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Roope Riski replaces Urho Nissilä.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Robert Taylor replaces Robin Lod.
Attempt missed. Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abzal Beysebekov.
Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Askhat Tagybergen.
Attempt missed. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Foul by Onni Valakari (Finland).
Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Onni Valakari (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan).
Attempt saved. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Urho Nissilä (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Jukka Raitala replaces Albin Granlund.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Onni Valakari replaces Teemu Pukki.
Fredrik Jensen (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).
Attempt saved. Robin Lod (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Erkin Tapalov replaces Marat Bystrov.
Attempt blocked. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Baktiyor Zainutdinov.