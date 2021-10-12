Portugal v Luxembourg

PortugalPortugal19:45LuxembourgLuxembourg
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rui Patrício
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 16Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 9André Silva
- 10Bernardo Silva
Substitutes
- 2Dalot
- 5Nélson Semedo
- 6José Fonte
- 12Lopes
- 13Danilo
- 14William Carvalho
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 21Nunes
- 22Meireles Costa
- 23João Mário
Luxembourg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 13Carlson
- 17Pinto
- 9Sinani
- 8Martins Pereira
- 16Barreiro Martins
- 15Thill
- 10Rodrigues
- 21Thill
Substitutes
- 3Malget
- 4Dzogovic
- 5Selimovic
- 6Zambujo Pimentel
- 7Veiga
- 11Borges Sanches
- 12Schon
- 14Deville
- 19Skenderovic
- 20Muratovic
- 22Omosanya
- 23Kips
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien