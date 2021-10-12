Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Montenegro U21Montenegro U212R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U211

Uefa Under-21 Championship: Republic of Ireland beaten 2-1 in Montenegro qualifier

From the section Irish

Conor Coventry saw his late penalty saved in Podgorica
Conor Coventry missed a late penalty which would have earned the Irish a draw in Podgorica

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s slipped to a first defeat in their European Championship qualifying campaign, losing 2-1 in Montenegro.

Nikola Krstovic put Montenegro ahead on four minutes with Ivan Vukcevic doubling their lead five minutes later.

Mark McGuinness pulled a goal back in the second half before Conor Coventry had a late Republic penalty saved.

Jim Crawford's Irish side take on Group F's top two sides Sweden and Italy in Dublin next month.

The Irish were hoping to build on Friday night's 2-0 win against Luxembourg in Dublin.

Bukt home striker Krstovic rounded goalkeeper Brian Maher to slot home Montenegro's first goal in the fourth minute and Vukcevic fired in from an acute angle five minutes later.

As the Irish attempted to rally, Will Ferry and Alex Gilbert forced home goalkeeper Nikola Ivezic into decent first-half saves.

Crawford sent on Oliver O'Neill and Colm Whelan for Gilbert and Evan Ferguson in the second half and the Irish were rewarded for mounting serious pressure when Cardiff defender McGuinness headed in at the far post in the 74th minute.

The Republic were handed a golden chance to rescue a point when Jake O'Brien was fouled in the box with seven minutes left, but West Ham midfielder Coventry's spot-kick was saved by Ivezic.

Line-ups

Montenegro U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1IvezicBooked at 78mins
  • 11Pesukic
  • 6PerovicBooked at 83mins
  • 5Babic
  • 3RaznatovicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStrikovicat 88'minutes
  • 7KrstovicSubstituted forKujovicat 55'minutes
  • 4JanjicBooked at 75mins
  • 13VukcevicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forObradovicat 71'minutes
  • 8VukoticSubstituted forDivanovicat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 10SijaricSubstituted forSaleticat 71'minutes
  • 9Krstovic

Substitutes

  • 2Obradovic
  • 15Saletic
  • 16Mijovic
  • 17Gasevic
  • 19Divanovic
  • 20Kujovic
  • 21Dresaj
  • 22Radulovic
  • 23Strikovic

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maher
  • 2O'Connor
  • 4McGuinnessBooked at 44mins
  • 13O'Brien
  • 3Bagan
  • 7KilkennySubstituted forKayodeat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 17TierneyBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDevoyat 77'minutes
  • 6CoventryBooked at 85mins
  • 15GilbertSubstituted forO'Neillat 60'minutes
  • 19FergusonSubstituted forWhelanat 60'minutes
  • 11Ferry

Substitutes

  • 5Honohan
  • 8Noß
  • 9Kayode
  • 10Kerrigan
  • 14O'Neill
  • 18Boyce
  • 20Devoy
  • 22Whelan
  • 23Odumuso
Referee:
Luca Barbeno

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montenegro U21 2, Republic of Ireland U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montenegro U21 2, Republic of Ireland U21 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Vuk Strikovic replaces Andrija Raznatovic.

  4. Booking

    Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    Nemanja Perovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Zaim Divanovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Joshua Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Booking

    Nikola Ivezic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Dawson Devoy replaces Ross Tierney.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Joshua Kayode replaces Gavin Kilkenny.

  12. Booking

    Nikola Janjic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Montenegro U21 2, Republic of Ireland U21 1. Mark McGuinness (Republic of Ireland U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Ognjen Obradovic replaces Ivan Vukcevic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Djorde Saletic replaces Omar Sijaric.

  16. Booking

    Ivan Vukcevic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Colm Whelan replaces Evan Ferguson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Oliver O'Neill replaces Alex Gilbert.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro U21. Arnel Kujovic replaces Srdjan Krstovic.

  20. Booking

    Ross Tierney (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

