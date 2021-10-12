Match ends, Montenegro U21 2, Republic of Ireland U21 1.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21s slipped to a first defeat in their European Championship qualifying campaign, losing 2-1 in Montenegro.
Nikola Krstovic put Montenegro ahead on four minutes with Ivan Vukcevic doubling their lead five minutes later.
Mark McGuinness pulled a goal back in the second half before Conor Coventry had a late Republic penalty saved.
Jim Crawford's Irish side take on Group F's top two sides Sweden and Italy in Dublin next month.
The Irish were hoping to build on Friday night's 2-0 win against Luxembourg in Dublin.
Bukt home striker Krstovic rounded goalkeeper Brian Maher to slot home Montenegro's first goal in the fourth minute and Vukcevic fired in from an acute angle five minutes later.
As the Irish attempted to rally, Will Ferry and Alex Gilbert forced home goalkeeper Nikola Ivezic into decent first-half saves.
Crawford sent on Oliver O'Neill and Colm Whelan for Gilbert and Evan Ferguson in the second half and the Irish were rewarded for mounting serious pressure when Cardiff defender McGuinness headed in at the far post in the 74th minute.
The Republic were handed a golden chance to rescue a point when Jake O'Brien was fouled in the box with seven minutes left, but West Ham midfielder Coventry's spot-kick was saved by Ivezic.
Line-ups
Montenegro U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1IvezicBooked at 78mins
- 11Pesukic
- 6PerovicBooked at 83mins
- 5Babic
- 3RaznatovicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forStrikovicat 88'minutes
- 7KrstovicSubstituted forKujovicat 55'minutes
- 4JanjicBooked at 75mins
- 13VukcevicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forObradovicat 71'minutes
- 8VukoticSubstituted forDivanovicat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 10SijaricSubstituted forSaleticat 71'minutes
- 9Krstovic
Substitutes
- 2Obradovic
- 15Saletic
- 16Mijovic
- 17Gasevic
- 19Divanovic
- 20Kujovic
- 21Dresaj
- 22Radulovic
- 23Strikovic
R. of Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Maher
- 2O'Connor
- 4McGuinnessBooked at 44mins
- 13O'Brien
- 3Bagan
- 7KilkennySubstituted forKayodeat 77'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 17TierneyBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDevoyat 77'minutes
- 6CoventryBooked at 85mins
- 15GilbertSubstituted forO'Neillat 60'minutes
- 19FergusonSubstituted forWhelanat 60'minutes
- 11Ferry
Substitutes
- 5Honohan
- 8Noß
- 9Kayode
- 10Kerrigan
- 14O'Neill
- 18Boyce
- 20Devoy
- 22Whelan
- 23Odumuso
- Referee:
- Luca Barbeno
Second Half ends, Montenegro U21 2, Republic of Ireland U21 1.
Substitution, Montenegro U21. Vuk Strikovic replaces Andrija Raznatovic.
Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty saved! Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Nemanja Perovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.
Zaim Divanovic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.
Joshua Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Nikola Ivezic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Dawson Devoy replaces Ross Tierney.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Joshua Kayode replaces Gavin Kilkenny.
Nikola Janjic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Montenegro U21 2, Republic of Ireland U21 1. Mark McGuinness (Republic of Ireland U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution, Montenegro U21. Ognjen Obradovic replaces Ivan Vukcevic.
Substitution, Montenegro U21. Djorde Saletic replaces Omar Sijaric.
Ivan Vukcevic (Montenegro U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Colm Whelan replaces Evan Ferguson.
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Oliver O'Neill replaces Alex Gilbert.
Substitution, Montenegro U21. Arnel Kujovic replaces Srdjan Krstovic.
Ross Tierney (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.