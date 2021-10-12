Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conor Coventry missed a late penalty which would have earned the Irish a draw in Podgorica

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s slipped to a first defeat in their European Championship qualifying campaign, losing 2-1 in Montenegro.

Nikola Krstovic put Montenegro ahead on four minutes with Ivan Vukcevic doubling their lead five minutes later.

Mark McGuinness pulled a goal back in the second half before Conor Coventry had a late Republic penalty saved.

Jim Crawford's Irish side take on Group F's top two sides Sweden and Italy in Dublin next month.

The Irish were hoping to build on Friday night's 2-0 win against Luxembourg in Dublin.

Bukt home striker Krstovic rounded goalkeeper Brian Maher to slot home Montenegro's first goal in the fourth minute and Vukcevic fired in from an acute angle five minutes later.

As the Irish attempted to rally, Will Ferry and Alex Gilbert forced home goalkeeper Nikola Ivezic into decent first-half saves.

Crawford sent on Oliver O'Neill and Colm Whelan for Gilbert and Evan Ferguson in the second half and the Irish were rewarded for mounting serious pressure when Cardiff defender McGuinness headed in at the far post in the 74th minute.

The Republic were handed a golden chance to rescue a point when Jake O'Brien was fouled in the box with seven minutes left, but West Ham midfielder Coventry's spot-kick was saved by Ivezic.