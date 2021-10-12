England held by Hungary in qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Football

England drew 1-1 with Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley that was overshadowed by clashes between Hungary's fans and the police.

Roland Sallai gave Hungary the lead with a penalty after Luke Shaw was penalised for a high boot.

Gareth Southgate fielded an attacking side but they needed centre-back John Stones to level from close range.

Harry Kane missed a big chance in the second half and was replaced by Tammy Abraham soon afterwards.