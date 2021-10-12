Match ends, Spain U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Northern Ireland's Under-21s suffered a third defeat in four matches in their European Championship qualifying campaign after losing 3-0 to Spain.
As expected Group C's top seeds, now with a 100% record from four matches, dominated from the off in Seville.
Anderlecht striker Gomez put Spain ahead from a 26th-minute penalty and he netted his second six minutes later.
Northern Ireland keeper Oliver Webber made several great saves before Abel Ruiz hit Spain's third goal.
Crystal Palace man Webber had performed heroics early own and he twice denied Rodri and then Gaspar Campos-Anso, before Northern Ireland's resistance was broken in the 26th minute after Wolves' Jack Scott had conceded a penalty.
Gomez stroked home from the spot and he doubled his tall in the 32nd minutes after finishing off a well-worked counter-attack.
Webber prevented any further damage before half-time by denying Ruiz and Campos-Anso again.
However, Ruiz made it 3-0 early in the second half and only more Webber heroics kept the score down to leave their opponents bottom of the table, although only on goal difference with defeats for Lithuania and Malta meaning they did not lose significant ground on the teams above them.
Line-ups
Spain U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Agirrezabala
- 20Carreira
- 5Francés
- 16Fontán
- 3MirandaSubstituted forGutiérrezat 77'minutes
- 8TurrientesSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
- 6VencedorSubstituted forNiñoat 72'minutes
- 10SánchezSubstituted forBlancoat 72'minutes
- 17Gómez Martín
- 9Ruiz
- 19CamposSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gómez
- 7Niño
- 11Williams
- 12González Iglesias
- 14Blanco
- 15Chust
- 18Moro Prescoli
- 22Gutiérrez
- 23Ayesa
Northern Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Webber
- 4BalmerSubstituted forMcClellandat 67'minutes
- 5McClelland
- 3DonnellyBooked at 73mins
- 2Hume
- 6Galbraith
- 8Boyd-Munce
- 7ScottSubstituted forCousin-Dawsonat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 19WaideSubstituted forO'Neillat 67'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 17Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forSmythat 45'minutes
- 21LaneSubstituted forMcGovernat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunne
- 9O'Neill
- 11Baggley
- 13McClelland
- 14McGovern
- 15Cousin-Dawson
- 16Palmer
- 18Johnston
- 20Smyth
- Referee:
- Vitaly Romanov
- Attendance:
- 2,632
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Booking
Finn Cousin-Dawson (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Paul O'Neill (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Juan Miranda.
Booking
Aaron Donnelly (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Antonio Blanco replaces Rodrigo Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Fernando Niño replaces Unai Vencedor.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Kyle McClelland replaces Kofi Balmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Paul O'Neill replaces Ryan Waide.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. John McGovern replaces Paddy Lane.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Nicholas Williams replaces Beñat Turrientes.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U21. Nicolás González Iglesias replaces Gaspar Campos.
Goal!
Goal! Spain U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0. Abel Ruiz (Spain U21) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai Vencedor.
Second Half
Second Half begins Spain U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Oisin Smyth replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Finn Cousin-Dawson replaces Jack Scott.
Half Time
First Half ends, Spain U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Goal!
Goal! Spain U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0. Sergio Gómez Martín (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Sánchez.
Goal! Spain U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Sergio Gómez Martín (Spain U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.