Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Spain U21Spain U213Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210

Uefa Under-21 Championship: Northern Ireland U21s beaten 3-0 in Spain

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Northern Ireland Under-21 manager John Schofield
John Schofield's Northern Ireland Under-21 side have three points from their opening four fixtures

Northern Ireland's Under-21s suffered a third defeat in four matches in their European Championship qualifying campaign after losing 3-0 to Spain.

As expected Group C's top seeds, now with a 100% record from four matches, dominated from the off in Seville.

Anderlecht striker Gomez put Spain ahead from a 26th-minute penalty and he netted his second six minutes later.

Northern Ireland keeper Oliver Webber made several great saves before Abel Ruiz hit Spain's third goal.

Crystal Palace man Webber had performed heroics early own and he twice denied Rodri and then Gaspar Campos-Anso, before Northern Ireland's resistance was broken in the 26th minute after Wolves' Jack Scott had conceded a penalty.

Gomez stroked home from the spot and he doubled his tall in the 32nd minutes after finishing off a well-worked counter-attack.

Webber prevented any further damage before half-time by denying Ruiz and Campos-Anso again.

However, Ruiz made it 3-0 early in the second half and only more Webber heroics kept the score down to leave their opponents bottom of the table, although only on goal difference with defeats for Lithuania and Malta meaning they did not lose significant ground on the teams above them.

Line-ups

Spain U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 20Carreira
  • 5Francés
  • 16Fontán
  • 3MirandaSubstituted forGutiérrezat 77'minutes
  • 8TurrientesSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
  • 6VencedorSubstituted forNiñoat 72'minutes
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forBlancoat 72'minutes
  • 17Gómez Martín
  • 9Ruiz
  • 19CamposSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gómez
  • 7Niño
  • 11Williams
  • 12González Iglesias
  • 14Blanco
  • 15Chust
  • 18Moro Prescoli
  • 22Gutiérrez
  • 23Ayesa

Northern Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Webber
  • 4BalmerSubstituted forMcClellandat 67'minutes
  • 5McClelland
  • 3DonnellyBooked at 73mins
  • 2Hume
  • 6Galbraith
  • 8Boyd-Munce
  • 7ScottSubstituted forCousin-Dawsonat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 19WaideSubstituted forO'Neillat 67'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 17Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forSmythat 45'minutes
  • 21LaneSubstituted forMcGovernat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dunne
  • 9O'Neill
  • 11Baggley
  • 13McClelland
  • 14McGovern
  • 15Cousin-Dawson
  • 16Palmer
  • 18Johnston
  • 20Smyth
Referee:
Vitaly Romanov
Attendance:
2,632

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  3. Booking

    Finn Cousin-Dawson (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Paul O'Neill (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U21. Miguel Gutiérrez replaces Juan Miranda.

  6. Booking

    Aaron Donnelly (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U21. Antonio Blanco replaces Rodrigo Sánchez.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U21. Fernando Niño replaces Unai Vencedor.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Kyle McClelland replaces Kofi Balmer.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Paul O'Neill replaces Ryan Waide.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. John McGovern replaces Paddy Lane.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U21. Nicholas Williams replaces Beñat Turrientes.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U21. Nicolás González Iglesias replaces Gaspar Campos.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Spain U21 3, Northern Ireland U21 0. Abel Ruiz (Spain U21) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai Vencedor.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Spain U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Oisin Smyth replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Finn Cousin-Dawson replaces Jack Scott.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spain U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Spain U21 2, Northern Ireland U21 0. Sergio Gómez Martín (Spain U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Sánchez.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Spain U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Sergio Gómez Martín (Spain U21) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

