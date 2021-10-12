Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Captain Andy Robertson suggests Scotland had to overcome an emotional hangover from Saturday's dramatic Hampden win over Israel to grind out a vital late victory away to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Hibs have opened talks over a new deal with with 22-year-old centre-back Ryan Porteous, who was subject of strong interest from Millwall last season and is under contract until summer 2023. (Daily Record) external-link

France striker Olivier Giroud says he was close to a move to Celtic from Tours in 2010 until Montpellier owner Louis Nicollin slated Kilmarnock and Scottish football and convinced him to join his club instead. (Sun) external-link

Kemar Roofe - Rangers' top scorer this season - is a major doubt for Saturday's top-of-the-table meeting with Hearts as the striker faces a race against time to return from international duty, where he is set to play for Jamaica in the early hours of Thursday. (Sun) external-link

Former St Johnstone boss Steve Lomas says Celtic should have signed Perth goalkeeper Zander Clark as he's better than what they have. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says he is pleased that striker Liam Boyce has opted out of recent Northern Ireland squads to focus on his Tynecastle career. (Scotsman) external-link

Dunfermline can still win the Championship, says under-pressure manager Peter Grant, despite being winless at the bottom of the table and 15 points behind leaders Inverness CT. (Courier)