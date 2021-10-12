Anthony Elanga: Sweden Under-21s forward subjected to alleged racist comment by opponent
Last updated on .From the section Football
Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to an alleged racist comment by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s against Italy, the Swedish FA has said.
Sweden submitted an oral report to the match referee and delegate after the allegations by Elanga, 19.
"No-one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable," said Sweden manager Claes Eriksson.
"We all stand behind and support Anthony in this."
The European Under-21 Championship qualifier finished 1-1 on Tuesday, with Sweden scoring a 92nd-minute equaliser.
Elanga has featured once for United this season, coming on as a substitute during the Carabao Cup defeat by West Ham in September.
Uefa's disciplinary body will await reports from the match referee and delegate before deciding on what action to take.
BBC Sport has contacted the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for comment.
