Niko Kirwan scored on his second appearance for the New Zealand football team

Niko Kirwan, son of All Blacks rugby union legend John Kirwan, scored for New Zealand's football team in a 1-0 win over Bahrain.

Substitute Kirwan headed in a cross in the 89th minute of the friendly for his first international goal on Tuesday.

"It's unreal," said the 26-year-old, who plays for Padova in Italy's Serie C.

Kirwan's father won 63 caps for New Zealand and helped them to victory in the 1987 rugby union World Cup.

Niko Kirwan was making his second appearance for his country's national side, having made his debut in a 2-1 win over Curacao on Sunday.

"I was already so happy to get called up and really keen to show [coach] Danny [Hay] and the staff what I'm capable of, but you would never think that we would come away with two wins and especially the goal."