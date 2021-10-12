Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has returned to Jersey after a short spell at university in Liverpool

Two Sol Solomon goals saw Jersey Bulls move into the top half of the Combined Counties League Premier Division South as they won 2-1 at Farnham Town.

The striker, who has now scored 17 goals in 14 games this season, gave the islanders a 30th-minute lead.

Solomon, who committed his future to the club this week, rounded the goalkeeper for his second with 20 minutes to go.

The hosts pulled one back late on but Jersey Bulls held on for the win.

They are now seventh in the table on 16 points from seven games with up to four games in hand on the sides above them.