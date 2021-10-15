Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

After edging Richard Gordon last time out for a much-needed win, can defending champion Amy Irons make it back-to-back triumphs in Sportscene predictions?

The Nine presenter - who has six defeats and two victories so far - pits her prediction wits against former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Derek Ferguson this weekend.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Amy Derek Hibernian v Dundee Utd 3-1 2-0 Motherwell v Celtic 2-2 1-3 Rangers v Hearts 2-0 2-1 Ross County v St Mirren 1-0 1-1 St Johnstone v Livingston 1-1 1-0 Dundee v Aberdeen 1-2 1-1

Hibs v Dundee Utd (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Derek's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Derek's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Aberdeen (18:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40

Total scores Amy 340 Pundits 630