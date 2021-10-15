Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

After edging Richard Gordon last time out for a much-needed win, can defending champion Amy Irons make it back-to-back triumphs in Sportscene predictions?

The Nine presenter - who has six defeats and two victories so far - pits her prediction wits against former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Derek Ferguson this weekend.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyDerek
Hibernian v Dundee Utd3-12-0
Motherwell v Celtic2-21-3
Rangers v Hearts2-02-1
Ross County v St Mirren1-01-1
St Johnstone v Livingston1-11-0
Dundee v Aberdeen1-21-1

Hibs v Dundee Utd (Sat 15:00)

Hibs v Utd

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Derek's prediction: 2-0

Motherwell v Celtic

Well v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Derek's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Hearts

Rangers v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v St Mirren

Ross Co v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Livingston

St J v Livi

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Aberdeen (18:00)

Dun v Abn

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Total scores
Amy340
Pundits630
Amy v Pundits
P8W2D0L6

