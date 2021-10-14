Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hannah Cain, a former England under-17, under-19 and under-21 international, has worked with Wales boss Gemma Grainger in the England set-up

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has named her strongest squad available for World Cup qualifiers with Slovenia and Estonia.

Wales travel to play Slovenia in Lendava on Friday, 22 October in their 200th recognised international match.

Grainger's side will also host Estonia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 26 October and they head into the fixtures with a fully fit squad.

Leicester's Hannah Cain has recovered from injury and could be set to make her Wales debut.

A regular for the Women's Super League side, the 22-year-old, who has switched her allegiance from England, was named in Grainger's squad for last month's qualifying wins against Kazakhstan and Estonia, but was forced to withdraw due to a foot injury.

Wales' key players are all available including their most-capped player Jess Fishlock and influential midfielder Angharad James, who both return from the intense run-in in the National Women's Super League in the United States of America.

Striker Helen Ward, 35, who came on as a substitute in both of Wales' opening qualifiers, is now five caps away from joining Wales' exclusive 100-cap club.

Fishlock, Wales coach Loren Dykes, captain Sophie Ingle and men's international Chris Gunter are the only players to have reached the milestone, though Wales men's captain Gareth Bale is now on 99 caps.

The qualifier in Slovenia is likely to be a key one in Wales' campaign as current group leaders France are strong favourites to win the group outright.

Wales are looking to secure a second-placed finish and a play-off berth as they bid to make the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and a first major finals appearance - and Slovenia and Greece are likely to be their main challengers.

The visit to Lendava represents a momentous occasion for Wales, who play their 200th match since their first official fixture in September 1993 against Iceland at Afan Lido.

Wales: Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rhiannon Roberts, Esther Morgan, Rachel Rowe, Lily Woodham, Sophie Ingle, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Josie Green, Charlie Estcourt, Jess Fishlock, Carrie Jones, Chloe Williams, Ffion Morgan, Megan Wynne, Hannah Cain, Ceri Holland, Kayleigh Green, Helen Ward, Natasha Harding, Elise Hughes, Georgia Walters.