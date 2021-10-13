Last updated on .From the section Wales

David Brooks has won 21 Wales caps since making his debut against France in 2017.

The football community has rallied around Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks after he revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 24-year-old says he has Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma but that "the prognosis is a positive one" and he will start treatment next week.

Brooks was on international duty last week and credits the Wales medical team for helping detect the illness.

His Wales teammates have been among those to offer their support to Brooks.