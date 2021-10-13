Last updated on .From the section Irish

Matthew Shevlin scored both goals as League Cup holders Coleraine progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers.

Two headed goals from Jonte Smith helped Ballymena United beat Crusaders 3-2 after extra-time at Seaview.

Daniel Bramall scored a stunning strike with Ben Kennedy and Jordan Owens on target for the home side.

Glentoran defeated Glenavon 5-4 in a penalty shootout after their match in Lurgan ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Captain Patrick McClean struck the decisive spot-kick to send the Glens through to the next round at Glenavon's expense after a chaotic and enthralling game at Mourneview Park.

While both sides spurned chances to win it in normal time, the game exploded into life when Robbie McDaid broke the deadlock with a superb header nine minutes into extra-time after the striker connected emphatically with Rhys Marshall's cross.

While that promised to be the decisive moment, Marshall was adjudged to have tripped Peter Campbell inside the Glentoran penalty area, allowing substitute Andrew Hall to level from the spot.

Jay Donnelly, who scored the winner when Glentoran beat Glenavon at Mourneview earlier this month, came back to haunt the Lurgan Blues once again, beating both the offside trap and Glenavon goalkeeper James Taylor to spark ecstatic scenes among the away supporters 11 minutes from time.

Glenavon's Andrew Doyle and Robbie McDaid of Glentoran challenge for posession at Mourneview Park

However, there was to be another twist in the tail when substitute Joshua Doyle rifled a brilliant shot past Aaron McCarey to send the game to a shootout.

There were no signs of nerves as Hall stepped up to convert his second successful spot-kick of the night before Robbie McDaid beat Taylor. Ross Hunter just about fired past McCarey before Conor McMenamin made it 2-2. Joshua Doyle then saw his effort saved by the Glentoran stopper before Jay Donnelly fired home to give the away side the edge.

Glenavon keeper Taylor and substitute Robbie Garrett scored either side of Gael Bigirimana's successful attempt, but the hosts were given a lifeline when Bobby Burns blasted over the bar.

But when Jamie Doran saw his penalty come back off the post, McClean stepped up and drove the ball low into the left-hand corner to book Glentoran's place in the last eight after a night of intense, nerve-shredding cup drama in Lurgan.

Ballymena began their game brightly, Smith netting with a glancing header from Ross Redman's floated free-kick after just five minutes.

Ben Kennedy levelled in the 39th as his shot took a deflection off defender Conor Keeley before flying into the net past a wrong-footed Jordan Williamson.

Substitute Daniel Bramall restored the Sky Blues' advantage with a stunning right-foot shot into the top corner from 30 yards in extra-time but Jordan Owens headed in from close range to equalise.

With just a few minutes of extra-time remaining, Bramall turned provider as his cross was met by the head for Smith, who directed the ball past Jonny Tuffey.

Jonte Smith scored twice for Ballymena at Seaview

Coleraine went in front on 13 minutes when Cathair Friel's cross from the right was headed back into the danger area by Jamie Glackin and Shevlin was on hand to fire past keeper Neil Shields from close range despite Carrick's appeals for offside.

Rangers' best chance of the first half came from a Mark Surgenor free kick from the edge of the penalty area which was deflected behind.

The visitors continued to hold the ascendancy in the second period with Shields making a sharp stop to deny Josh Carson, then when the keeper was caught out of position, Eoin Bradley's attempted lob trundled just wide of the target.

Coleraine doubled their advantage eight minutes from the end when Aaron Traynor's long throw flicked off the head of Surgenor and fell in to the path of Shevlin to lash a shot past Shields.

Worse was to follow for Carrick skipper Surgenor as he saw a last-minute penalty saved by Gareth Deane after the keeper had brought down Emmett McGuckin.

At Milltown, Warrenpoint Town took a seventh minute lead as on-loan Thomas Maguire latched onto a Greg Moorhouse flick to round Loughgall keeper Berraat Turker and slot home.

The Premiership side came close to doubling their lead in the second half when Jonathan Leddy's shot struck the crossbar but Maguire's strike was enough to take Barry Gray's side into the quarter-finals.