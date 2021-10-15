Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The north London derby will be one of three WSL games shown live on the BBC in November

The north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal in the Women's Super League will be shown live on BBC One on Saturday 13 November (13:30).

The fixture is one of three WSL games to be broadcast live on BBC television throughout November.

BBC Two will show Tottenham's game against Manchester United on Sunday 7 November (12:15).

United's clash with current leaders Arsenal will also be screened live on BBC Two on Sunday 21 November (12:15).

The WSL is currently in a three-week break due to international fixtures and the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup, with the action returning on Saturday 6 November.

The BBC will televise 22 live WSL matches this season, with a minimum of 18 games on BBC TV.

One live game per round will also be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Alongside all of the domestic WSL action, the BBC is also exclusively showing the Women's FA Cup this season.

Upcoming WSL live coverage

Sunday 7 November: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, 12:15, BBC Two

Sunday 7 November: Arsenal v West Ham United, 18:45, Sky Sports

Saturday 13 November: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, 13:30, BBC One

Sunday 14 November: Everton v Manchester United, 12:30, Sky Sports

Sunday 14 November: Manchester City v Chelsea, 15:00, Sky Sports

Saturday 20 November: Manchester City v Aston Villa, 11:30, Sky Sports

Sunday 21 November: Manchester United v Arsenal, 12:15, BBC Two