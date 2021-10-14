Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Brendan Galloway's late challenge on Lasse Sorensen appeared to be outside the penalty area but was deemed to be inside the box by the referee

Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle have both been fined by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Tempers flared in the 95th minute of the 2-2 League One draw between the two sides at Sincil Bank on 2 October.

Lincoln scored a controversial late penalty to rescue a point after Plymouth had twice taken the lead.

The Imps have been fined £2,750 while Argyle were fined £2,500.