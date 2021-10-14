Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle fined after melee in League One game
Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle have both been fined by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
Tempers flared in the 95th minute of the 2-2 League One draw between the two sides at Sincil Bank on 2 October.
Lincoln scored a controversial late penalty to rescue a point after Plymouth had twice taken the lead.
The Imps have been fined £2,750 while Argyle were fined £2,500.