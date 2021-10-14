Last updated on .From the section Barrow

The alleged abuse towards Shamal George on 10 September was reported to the referee by Colchester coach Darren Smith

League Two side Barrow and Cumbria Police have taken no further action over alleged racism suffered by Colchester keeper Shamal George, because of "insufficient evidence".

The abuse was allegedly from a home fan at Holker Street, with Colchester boss Hayden Mullins calling it "sickening".

A suspect was interviewed under caution but there was not enough evidence for the police investigation to proceed.

Barrow could also not prove who was responsible, with no bans issued.

"Unfortunately, some of the anonymous information received was conflicting and, while CCTV footage shows clearly who is stood in a particular area of the ground, it can't show 'who said what," said the club's chief executive Levi Gill.

"Having discussed the findings of the investigation with Rickie Wallbank [police liaison officer], the owners and I also felt that there wasn't enough certainty around who was responsible for us to issue a ban and potentially penalise an innocent party."

Gill said that Barrow being unable to punish any individuals on this occasion "should not be taken as a sign that the club condones this kind of behaviour".

The club will hand out information cards explaining how to report racist abuse before their game against Rochdale on 30 October.

The Barrow CEO added that he is "convinced that the abuse occurred" and "will take the strongest possible action against anybody proven to be responsible either for this incident or any similar future cases".

Colchester's George told BBC Essex last month he initially did not want to report the abuse he allegedly faced as "not a lot happens" as a result.