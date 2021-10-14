Kerry Beattie scored the winner as Glentoran beat Crusaders Strikers on penalties in the County Antrim Cup on Saturday

Glentoran captain Jessica Foy says it would be "an incredible honour" to captain the club to the Irish Cup success which would complete a treble.

The Glens won the Women's Premiership and beat Crusaders Strikers in the County Antrim Cup final on Saturday.

The Crues provide the opposition again in Friday's Windsor Park cup decider.

"To win three trophies would be very special. It's something we made our goal at the start of the season so hopefully we can finish the job."

"When you get that winning momentum going it gives you that confidence and belief to go on winning," said Foy.

"It's a massive honour to captain this club and also to win trophies."

The Glens have secured back-to-back Women's Premiership titles and won the Irish Cup in 2018 and 2019 before Covid forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

After going a goal down to the in-form Kerry Beattie last week, Crusaders hit back through Julie Nelson and Meghan Ingram only for Casey Howe to hit a superb injury-time equaliser before Glentoran went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

As the County Antrim Cup shootout showcased, Crusaders are well capable of matching the Glens over 90 minutes.

The Seaview side have run the Glens closer than any other side this season in the league, with games decided by less than a goal on two of the four occasions the sides met.

Jessica Foy has already captained Glentoran to Premiership and County Antrim Cup success this season

'Our toughest opponents this season'

"We know we have to just focus on this game because Crusaders really pushed us last week," conceded Foy.

"We kept going until the very last minute, got the late equaliser, were able to take the game to penalties and then luck was on our side.

"Crusaders have been our toughest opponents this season, the games have been so tight, always tight margins, and they have really pushed us.

"They're a very strong defensive side and very hard to break down. We'll not be going into the game with any complacency. We know we need to be at our best.

"It's been a long rebuilding process to get to this point and we're now reaping the rewards of that hard work, recruitment and growing the squad."

It's a big ask for Crusaders, managed by Irish Premiership goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey, as they come up against the dominant domestic side of the past three years.

The Glens have secured back-to-back Women's Premiership titles and won the Irish Cup in 2018 and 2019 before Covid forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

Nelson looking for 'repeat performance'

Julie Nelson's Crusaders saw off Sion Swifts at the semi-final stage

"We know it's going to be a tough ask for us, especially on a slightly bigger pitch at Windsor Park but we're looking forward to the occasion and hope we can bring the same type of performance as we did last Saturday," said Crusaders skipper Julie Nelson.

"It's a massive occasion for a lot of the girls who have played there before but we draw a lot of confidence and belief from how we played last week.

"Glentoran have internationals all over their team so we have to use our strength and togetherness and have a good gameplan we know the players are able to carry out.

"We are still a pretty young squad but one of our goals at the start of the season was to try and pick up some silverware. To become the first Crusaders team to win the Irish Cup would be massive."