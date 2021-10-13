Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Dundee United had said Jeando Fuchs (centre) was "visibly upset by what he heard"

Ross County say "extensive investigations" by Police Scotland and the SPFL have cleared a supporter of alleged racist abuse at Tannadice.

Dundee United had passed on their own findings after midfielder Jeando Fuchs complained of hearing a racial slur.

However, County declared that the authorities found "no evidence of racist language being used".

"We now feel that Ross County and our supporters have been fully exonerated," said chief executive Steven Ferguson.

The allegation came after home players celebrated Ilmari Niskanen's winning goal for United on 2 October and, following the match, head coach Thomas Courts held an anti-racism T-shirt in front of the visiting fans at Tannadice.

Ferguson said the Highland club were "extremely disappointed" at how they, their staff and supporters had been portrayed "in certain quarters".

He added: "Ross County FC sets very high standards in responsibly handling all concerns of hate crime. We would like to reiterate that any form of hate crime, including racism, has no place in society and must never be accepted in Scottish football.

"A large amount of clear and precise evidence from a significant number of witnesses and sources within the Ross County support and from personnel outwith our club was reviewed by various parties including Police Scotland. A report was then submitted to the SPFL and Scottish FA for their consideration.

"It was made clear from this evidence that absolutely no racist language had been used. The individual who had chanted also came forward during the investigation. His statement was corroborated by sources outwith Ross County that were in attendance."

Dundee United have yet to respond to the statement from their Scottish Premiership rivals.