Mark Howard played 104 games for Sheffield United, his most productive spell

Carlisle United have added Mark Howard as goalkeeping cover on a deal to run until the end of the year.

The 35-year-old had been without a club since leaving Scunthorpe United at the end of last season, having made 35 appearances for the League Two side.

In total Howard has played 305 professional games on the books of 11 clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Sheffield United.

"He's an experienced player," caretaker boss Gavin Skelton said. external-link

"[Mark is someone] who knows the game and he knows what League Two is all about."

