Coleraine's Matthew Shevlin and Jimmy Callacher of Linfield vie for possession

The final of the all-island Unite the Union Champions Cup competition is to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 4 December.

The venue was decided by a draw which took place at the launch of this year's tournament at Windsor Park on Thursday.

The expanded format for 2021 will see regionalised semi-finals played, with the winners of those games contesting the decider.

Linfield will play Coleraine in the game involving Irish Premiership teams.

Those clubs finished first and second respectively in the league last season.

League of Ireland champions and current Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers will face the second-placed team from their top flight in the other regionalised match.

Dundalk won the inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Linfield in the two-legged final in November 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 tournament.

The sponsorship for the postponed 2020 event will be rolled over to benefit the participating clubs in the 2021 competition.

A prize of £50,000 is on offer for the winners of the competition, with the losing finalists set to collect £33,000 and the defeated semi-finalists in the region of £21,000.