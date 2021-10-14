Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 to win the Women's FA Cup in 2020

Women's FA Cup semi-finals Manchester City v Chelsea and Arsenal v Brighton, Sunday 31 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

The delayed semi-finals of the 2020-21 Women's FA Cup will be shown live on the BBC.

Holders Manchester City host Chelsea at The Academy Stadium at 12:45 GMT on Sunday 31 October and the match is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

At 16:45 GMT, Arsenal host Brighton at Meadow Park and that semi-final will be on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The 2020-21 competition has been played across two seasons because of a three-month hiatus caused by coronavirus.

City have won three of the last four Women's FA Cups, with Chelsea claiming the other.

Brighton seek their first Women's FA Cup title, while Arsenal have won the competition a record 14 times.

The Wembley final will be live on BBC One and kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 5 December.