Jamie McGrath's St Mirren form has earned him international recognition with Republic of Ireland

St Mirren have offered to make Jamie McGrath the highest-paid player in the club's history, says boss Jim Goodwin.

McGrath's stock has risen dramatically since joining the Paisley side in January 2020, with the midfielder now a fixture for Republic of Ireland.

Goodwin wants to extend the 25-year-old's deal beyond its expiry date next summer, but is braced for more lucrative interest from elsewhere.

"We've made an incredible offer to Jamie," Goodwin said.

"We've made Jamie an offer that we've never made a player in the history of the club, but we're not stupid.

"We know he's going to have numerous other offers and no doubt somebody else will come in and blow us out of the water, but we want Jamie to know exactly what we think of him.

"We're doing all we can. Our supporters need to know that, we're not giving up hope just yet, but we're realistic."

McGrath was linked with Middlesbrough and Peterborough in the summer, while Hibernian ran out of time with a deadline day approach.

"There was one or two things that fell through in the summer window," Goodwin added.

"I did stress to Jamie that it might be a blessing in disguise. I really do believe come January there'll be another six or seven really big clubs interested."

McGrath, who has scored twice in 12 St Mirren appearances this season, earned his fifth Irish cap in the friendly victory over Qatar on Tuesday.

Goodwin says it's a boost to St Mirren and demonstrates the club can help players step up to international level.

"It takes a lot of courage as an international manager to look to clubs like ours," said Goodwin, who was capped by Ireland in 2002.

"I think David Turnbull is a really good example. He was pulling up trees at Motherwell, one of the best midfielders in the country and couldn't get into the international set-up. Then he moves to Celtic and the following week he's a Scottish international.

"Jamie deserves all the credit. I'm pretty sure he'd give thanks to all his team-mates here. He certainly gives all my lads great motivation and inspiration to try and achieve what he's done."