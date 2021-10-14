World Cup Qualifying - South America
BrazilBrazil4UruguayUruguay1

South American World Cup qualifying: Brazil on brink after Uruguay win, Argentina beat Peru

Raphinha Brazil
Raphinha (far right) has scored twice in three games for Brazil

Leeds United winger Raphinha scored his first goals for Brazil as they edged closer to World Cup qualification with a 4-1 win over Uruguay.

His two goals fell between Neymar's opener and Gabriel's late strike, which followed Luis Suarez's consolation.

Brazil lead South American qualifying by six points from second-placed Argentina, who beat Peru 1-0.

"This is me fulfilling my childhood dream," said Raphinha, 24, who was making his first start for Brazil.

"It's so gratifying to score. It's going to be very difficult to forget this night."

Elsewhere, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal in Argentina's win, while Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz scored again as Chile coasted past bottom side Venezuela 3-0.

Brereton Diaz has scored twice during the international break and three times in eight matches since making his debut for the country of his mother's birth in May.

Bolivia beat Paraguay 4-0 at high altitude, while the chasing pack, fourth-placed Colombia and Ecuador in third, drew 0-0.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 15th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil1110102642231
2Argentina117401961325
3Ecuador125252013717
4Colombia123721616016
5Uruguay124441417-316
6Chile123451414013
7Bolivia123361725-812
8Paraguay12264917-812
9Peru123271019-911
10Venezuela12219822-147
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

