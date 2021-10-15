Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership returns after the October international break, with all 12 teams involved in six Saturday fixtures - five at 15:00 BST and one at 18:00.

Game of the day is the top-of-the-table meeting between reigning champions Rangers and Heart of Midlothian, but we have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Hibernian v Dundee United (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis remains a fitness doubt while Martin Boyle will be assessed after his exertions with Australia during the international window.

Ryan Porteous is suspended following his Ibrox red card, with veteran Darren McGregor and on-loan teenager Nathan Wood vying to replace him.

Dundee United's on-loan attacker Marc McNulty is sidelined after hamstring surgery and full-back Liam Smith remains out with a knee problem.

New striker Maxime Biamou goes straight into the visitors' squad.

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell: "The two-week break after a loss is not nice, you want to get straight back out there.

"We just want to get back to how we have been playing, because we have been doing really well, and hopefully get back to winning ways. If we get three points it will show where we are at as a side and our intentions for the season as a whole really."

Dundee United striker Nick Clark: "We know it will be tough. We obviously played them in the cup recently and, performance-wise, we can take a lot of positives out of that, especially in the second half.

"We played some good football and, if on another night the decisions had gone our way, it might have been a different result. So we will take the confidence from the second half of that into Saturday and hopefully get the result."

Did you know?: Hibs are unbeaten in seven home games this season and have not lost to United on their last six visits to Easter Road - or in their last nine meetings overall - while United are unbeaten in their latest four games away from home.

Motherwell v Celtic (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Motherwell have Sondre Solholm Johansen back from injury after a three-game absence for the Norwegian defender but midfielder Robbie Crawford has been ruled out for four to six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Celtic welcome back Mikey Johnston while their international players returned without injury.

Josip Juranovic is in the latter stages of his rehabilitation following a hamstring injury while James Forrest and Christopher Jullien are also nearing a return.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "If you go and play for Celtic or Rangers, you are expected to win and you are going in that door knowing that expectancy is there. So why can't other clubs have that expectancy within their four walls?

"We try to instil an expectancy of winning. We have to put ourselves under pressure as well. We want to be under pressure. We are in a game that's full of pressure. You cant be scared of that pressure, you engage in it and this is why I wanted to become a professional footballer or a professional coach or manager."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It has been unsettled. Guys were literally coming off a plane and we were putting them in the team. Not just me, I think the whole squad feels better prepared than we were before.

"It's important we get some momentum in this period. It doesn't mean it's going to be easy, we have some challenges, including Saturday's game, which will be a tough one."

Did you know?: Celtic, whose win at Aberdeen last time out ended a run of four away defeats, have won eight games in a row against Motherwell and are unbeaten in 20 meetings since a 2-1 defeat in Glasgow in December 2015. However, Motherwell, who have not beaten Celtic at Fir Park since April 2013, are on a run of three straight home wins.

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Striker Kemar Roofe will be assessed after making a late return from scoring his first goal for Jamaica in their World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Winger Ryan Kent could return to training next week after a hamstring injury, but centre-half Filip Helander and midfielders Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh remain on the sidelines.

Hearts centre-half John Souttar is available again after missing the last two matches with a thigh strain.

It means manager Robbie Neilson has a big decision to make over whether to restore the Scotland international to the starting line-up or keep faith with Taylor Moore, who helped secure two clean sheets in his absence.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "If you love the game and love football like I do, I am very pleased to see Hearts back in the top league because I thought they were very unfairly treated during the Covid days.

"Robbie has done a fantastic job. They have got a good team, good players and they have recruited very well. but this is a game about us and my focus has been on us - we are on the back off a really top result just before the international break and we are going to look to put some distance between us and Hearts come Saturday afternoon."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We've got a good chance, but it's a test for the players. It certainly helps when you're on an unbeaten run.

"We have to have belief. We have to play the way we have all season, which is on the front foot. I think the players are brave enough to go and do it because they've shown it so far this season."

Did you know?: Hearts are on an unbeaten run of six games but have lost on their last six visits to Ibrox, with Rangers unbeaten against them in Glasgow in 10 games since a win for the Edinburgh side when they were both in the Championship back in August 2014.

Ross County v St Mirren (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no fresh injury concerns, with Connor Randall and Jake Vokins close to joining full training again.

St Mirren are close to a full strength, with defender Charles Dunne returning from a hamstring problem, Ethan Erhahon and Curtis Main shaking off knocks and Greg Kiltie making good progress in his recovery from a knee injury.

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton: "We have played the top six of last year. We want to be competing with those teams and I think we did, we were unlucky.

"But now we have to prove we can beat these teams, and play good football and score goals."

St Mirren midfielder Alan Power: "Up until a couple of weeks ago, we hadn't had a win either, so we know what position they are in. They will be fighting for every ball.

"It is always a tough game when you go up there, so we have to rise to the occasion and keep our good run of form going."

Did you know?: County have yet to win in eight Premiership games this season, while St Mirren are unbeaten in their last five and have not lost to the Dingwall side in five meetings, winning the latest three.

St Johnstone v Livingston (Saturday, 15:00 BST)

St Johnstone's Ali Crawford is set to miss out after the midfielder picked up a groin injury against Dundee before the international break.

Liam Gordon is likely to be the only other absentee, although the defender is back training and could return next weekend after being sidelined since August.

Livingston attacker Andrew Shinnie is likely to be out until next month with an ankle problem, while Adam Lewis is out long term after undergoing surgery on his foot injury.

Scott Pittman, Keaghan Jacobs, Craig Sibbald, Tom Parkes and Jaze Kabia have all returned to training after their recent lay-offs and are pushing for involvement.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane: "At the start of the season, we had a lot of games so it was really tough for us, but now we can focus on the league and the cup runs.

"We won three games out of four before the break, so hopefully that's a sign that we're starting to kick on. We've been playing well all season, so hopefully the results keep coming."

Livingston defender Jackson Longridge: "The Celtic game was a massive boost for us and everyone was on a high after that, but then we went to Hearts and lost. It's been a tough start for us.

"We were looking to kick on, but the two defeats before the break were a bit of a setback. St Johnstone's not the easiest place to go when you're needing a win, so we'll need to be up for the battle. Injury and illnesses have dented the squad, but having the international break has helped us get the injured boys back and the squad is looking really strong again."

Did you know?: Livingston, who are on a run of three straight defeats, have not won in their latest six away games.

Dundee v Aberdeen (Saturday, 18:00 BST)

Dundee manager James McPake will make a late decision on whether to bring back Leigh Griffiths and Charlie Adam after the key duo stepped up their comeback bids over the international break.

Danny Mullen is also in contention for a return but fellow forward Alex Jakubiak is out after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Aberdeen have attacking reinforcements with Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins fit again. Midfielder Teddy Jenks is also available after suspension.

Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins: "Last year, we faced a lot of adversity after a not-so-great start and we turned it round. That same group of players with the same great qualities and character are still here and we've improved if anything.

"The lads are in good spirits. We've had things we needed to work at and the international break has given us the chance to do that."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We have had a lot of support from within and outwith the club,, but the significant voices were in the club. Dave Cormack, the chairman, and people like Stewart Milne and Craig Brown, board members, have been very supportive because they can see what we are trying to do and the way that we work.

"I know that counts for nothing if you don't get the results at the end of the day, but when people can see that there is a process in place and we are getting the best that we can out of the players, there is a team that looks like it is going to produce, we are not scratching for answers, the support is real."

Did you know?: Both sides are on a run of four consecutive defeats, with Dundee without a win in seven games - and failing to score in their latest three at home - while Aberdeen have gone nine without a victory. However, the Dons have beaten the Dark Blues in their latest 13 meetings, including seven at Dens, the scene of Dundee's last win as they progressed in the Scottish Cup in November 2014.

