Cardiff only have one player in their squad, Rubin Colwill, who has scored a league goal this season with his foot. All of their other goals have come from headers.

Championship: Swansea City v Cardiff City Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Sunday, 17 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says he has not been told he has to win Sunday's south Wales derby against Swansea City to keep his job.

McCarthy says he maintains the support of Cardiff's owners despite a poor run of form in the Championship.

But the former Republic of Ireland boss knows defeat would "add fuel to the fire," after five successive defeats.

"I understand the rules of engagement, I understand the rules of the game and we need a result on Sunday," he said.

McCarthy arrived at Cardiff in January after a run of five successive league defeats led to the departure of his predecessor Neil Harris.

The ex-Ipswich boss improved Cardiff's fortunes quickly and signed a two-year contract extension in March.

However, after a reasonable start to this campaign, Cardiff have only won once in their last eight league and cup games.

"I've only had support from the top," McCarthy said when asked if he was under pressure from Cardiff's owners.

"I fully understand that if you lose games you lose your job, that's ok.

"That's not what creates the pressure for me. The pressure is the game against Swansea to try and win it.

"There is nothing I can do about that, all I can do is try to win the game."

McCarthy admits a defeat in a game the fans care so much about will only add to the pressure on him, especially considering he was jeered by his own supporters in Cardiff's 4-0 defeat to West Brom.

McCarthy said at the time "he understood" the anger and frustration of fans after they chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" at him.

"I do know that if we lose (to Swansea) that only adds more fuel to the fire. Of course I do, I am not stupid," he added.

"If I let all those things bother me then I would not be able to come here and do this job."