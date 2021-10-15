Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wembley will host the Women's Euro 2022 final on 31 July

The draw to finalise the groups for the Women's Euro 2022 tournament will be broadcast live on BBC One later this month, Uefa and The FA have confirmed.

England is hosting the competition, which begins 6 July, and the team will be placed as the top seed in group A.

Players from the Premier League are set to join stars from the women's game to help complete the group line-ups.

Presented by Alex Scott and Gabby Logan, the draw takes place on 28 October at 16:30 BST,

With the Lionesses already knowing their group, the remaining 15 teams, which includes Northern Ireland, will be split into four pots according to their ranking.

They will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.

The match schedule will be confirmed shortly after the draw.

Running until 31 July, the tournament is due to be the biggest women's European sport event in history,

A total of 10 stadiums across nine cities in England will host games, including Wembley and Old Trafford.

In September, Uefa doubled the prize money available to teams for the women's European Championship next year.

The 16 qualified teams will now share 16m euros (£13.73m), double the 8m euros (£6.86m) that was distributed at Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.